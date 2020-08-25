Job Fair opens virtual doors to veterans

A virtual job fair focusing on veterans is planed for Sept. 3.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Ohio Veterans Virtual Career Fair September 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
To register for the event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
Employers who are open to hiring veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, the organizations said in a release.
Since the inception of DAV’s employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 200,000 attendees and 150,000 job offers originating from DAV career fairs.