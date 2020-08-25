X

Job Fair opens virtual doors to veterans

FILE
FILE

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

A virtual job fair focusing on veterans is planed for Sept. 3.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Ohio Veterans Virtual Career Fair September 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

To register for the event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

ExploreL Brands Kettering Call Center is looking for 1,000 new workers

Employers who are open to hiring veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, the organizations said in a release.

Since the inception of DAV’s employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 200,000 attendees and 150,000 job offers originating from DAV career fairs.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.