JUST IN: 22 candidates seek Kettering school board vacancy; interviews begin tonight

KETTERING – Interviews for 22 candidates for a soon-to-be vacant Kettering City Schools board of education seat are set to begin tonight.
Each candidate will be interviewed for 15 minutes either tonight or Thursday for the seat longtime board member Julie Gilmore is vacating Oct. 1, said Dan Schall, treasurer and chief financial officer for the district.
The Dayton Daily News has submitted a public records request for information on the candidates. The deadline for applications was Friday afternoon.
The interviews will begin at 6 p.m. today and resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, with all discussions being held in executive session, Schall said.
By law, the district must wait 10 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position, Schall said. It must also appoint a replacement at the first regular meeting after Oct. 10, which is scheduled for Oct. 20, he added.
The chosen candidate will face election in November 2021, Schall said. Kettering board members are paid $125 per meeting, he added.
Gilmore was elected to the school board in 1997, records show, after retiring from a 31-year career teaching Kettering junior high and middle school students.
She was re-elected five times, the last term being in 2017, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Gilmore was a 2005 inductee into the district’s Chester A. Roush Educational Hall of Fame.