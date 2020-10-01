JUST IN: Court rules on Dayton woman’s sentence in police chase killing local real estate agent

DAYTON – The sentencing of a Dayton woman has been affirmed by an appeals court in her conviction involving the death of a Warren County Realtor during a high-speed police chase.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals has upheld the 13-year sentence for first-time offender Alyssa Irwin-Debraux in the 2018 Miami Twp. death of Mary Taulbee, according to court records.
The appeals court called the assertion by the defendant — now 20 — that consecutive sentences were contrary to law “frivolous.”
Taulbee, 57, died after being struck by a Moraine police cruiser on Ohio 741 while an officer was pursuing a suspected stolen car driven by Irwin-Debraux, records show.
The car driven by Taulbee, who was not involved in the chase, was hit by the cruiser in a chase which police records show reached 80 miles per hour.
Taulbee – who worked in Dayton, Englewood, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Springboro and Washington Twp. – died after the collision.
A grand jury cleared the officer - Matt Barrie - of any criminal liability.
Irwin-Debraux pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with an order or signal or a police officer and grand theft of a motor vehicle in the Sept. 11, 2018 wreck.
Prior to that day, she had no criminal record, authorities said.