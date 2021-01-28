JUST IN: Ohio updates to let 95K more claim jobless benefits

The state says it is finalizing computer programming that will soon position nearly 100,000 additional Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits.
Programming updates for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program — a federal benefit that may also include an additional $300 a week for those who are eligible — will be complete Monday, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said.
The PEUC program is meant to be of help to those who exhaust traditional state unemployment benefits. It provides up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.
That program be available until the week ending March 13. Those still eligible on March 13 and who have weeks remaining may file for help through April 10.
Ohio says an estimated 155,453 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants who had balances on their accounts of up to 7 weeks can again be paid, provided they have no issues holding their claims. Eligible individuals may also receive the $300 payments.
PUA payments are aimed at the self-employed, freelancers and independent contractors who may not be eligible for regular state unemployment benefits.
Right now, the state is paying unemployment benefits to more than 245,000 Ohioans. This includes nearly 98,000 who are receiving a form of traditional unemployment benefits and more than 144,000 who are receiving federal PUA help.
When applying for benefits, the place to start is https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/.
ODJFS is posting updates with target implementation dates at jfs.ohio.gov/caa, frequently asked questions at unemployment.ohio.gov. An explanatory infographic is also available.