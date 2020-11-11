JUST IN: UD’s research institute to open office space at The Greene

Ferguson will be adding new office space to the existing unfinished tenant suite. The area that is being renovated is about 30,000-square-feet.

A prototype of a special gas storage tank designed by a team including the University of Dayton Research Institute will be on display at the Dayton Marriott next week. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

UDRI said it brought in $166 million in sponsored research performed in fiscal year 2019. That represents an 11 percent increase over last year’s mark of $149.8 million, the university said.

New awards in fiscal 2019 helped the university not only attain a new record, but reach $2.5 billion in cumulative sponsored research, boosted by Air Force contracts for work in hypersonics, advanced power technologies, structures and landing gear.

Among U.S. Catholic universities, UD has said it ranks first for all sponsored engineering research and development.

UDRI employs about 640 full-time and part-time employees, an increase of nearly 200 in three years. Nearly 100 faculty and 370 students also engage in sponsored research.