JUST IN: UD’s research institute to open office space at The Greene

University of Dayton Research Institute plans to open an office space at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek, city records show.
UDRI will take up the entire lower level of Building No. 3, according to city documents. This spot is where a Gap store, which is now closed, anchored one end and Flash Photography is on the other end. Flash Photography relocated next to Torrid on Holly Drive.
Pam Gregg, spokeswoman for UDRI, said the institute does have plans for the space, but couldn’t share more information at this time. Gregg couldn’t say when the space would be complete or ready to be occupied.
The estimated cost of the renovations will be $1.5 million, according to city permits.
Ferguson Construction is the contractor, according to a certificate of use compliance zoning permit from the city of Beavercreek.
Ferguson will be adding new office space to the existing unfinished tenant suite. The area that is being renovated is about 30,000-square-feet.
UDRI said it brought in $166 million in sponsored research performed in fiscal year 2019. That represents an 11 percent increase over last year’s mark of $149.8 million, the university said.
New awards in fiscal 2019 helped the university not only attain a new record, but reach $2.5 billion in cumulative sponsored research, boosted by Air Force contracts for work in hypersonics, advanced power technologies, structures and landing gear.
Among U.S. Catholic universities, UD has said it ranks first for all sponsored engineering research and development.
UDRI employs about 640 full-time and part-time employees, an increase of nearly 200 in three years. Nearly 100 faculty and 370 students also engage in sponsored research.