Kettering superintendent hopes to continue in-person learning after Thanksgiving break

Inskeep hopes to have students in the building Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday as a remote learning day so staff can deep-clean the building, he stated in the email. He acknowledged the Public Health Dayton Montgomery County’s stay-at-home advisory, but did not enforce that students stay home.

“While PHDMC made it clear in a news conference this afternoon that this is just an advisory and does not mandate that schools move to remote learning, the health and safety of our students, staff and families will continue to be a top priority,” Inskeep said. “We will continue to evaluate our plan for returning to in-person learning against county and state guidelines and advisories, as well as our ability to properly staff our classrooms.”