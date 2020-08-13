Kettering cites coronavirus, delays new city park near business center

KETTERING – The city is further delaying plans to build a park at the former Defense Electronics Supply Center location, citing financial concerns due to COVID-19.
Gentile Park is planned on a 12-to-14-acre parcel in the neighborhood surrounded by Wilmington Pike, East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer and Patterson roads near Kettering Business Park.
But due to the questions about Kettering’s revenues because of the coronavirus, it is postponing construction plans for the park, estimated to cost $1.4 million, said Steve Bergstresser, assistant city manager.
The tree removal work was done earlier this year and the final project concept design was moving forward until COVID-19 arrived, records state.
Gentile Park was originally budgeted for design and construction in 2012-2013, according to city records.
An architectural firm was selected, and it completed the final concept drawings.
“However, due to a variety of circumstances with the property the project was postponed. Construction documents were never created,” city records show.