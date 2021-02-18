Kettering Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics to continue as scheduled for the rest of the week

Kettering Health Network will have coronavirus vaccine clinics as scheduled through Sunday after heavy snowfall caused the provider to postpone some clinics earlier this week.
Clinics are scheduled for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kettering Health will send out notice if any clinics or appointments need to be rescheduled
Vaccine appointments will continue at the following locations:
- Beavercreek: Friday only
- Dayton: Thursday through Saturday
- Jamestown: Thursday through Sunday
- Kettering: Thursday through Sunday
All vaccine appointments are full at this time.
Kettering Health and Premier Health both canceled vaccine clinics on Monday and Tuesday after heavy snow Monday and into Tuesday covered the roads, making travel difficult.