Kettering OKs land sale for design college’s $10M expansion plan for student housing

KETTERING – A plan to sell land to the Modern College of Design for the possible construction of a $10 million student housing development has been approved by the city.
Kettering City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the sale of 3 acres on East David Road between Glenstead and Hempstead Station drives for $210,000, city records show.
The land would be bought by Jessica Barry, president of college, according to city documents.
Barry said the student housing development would be part of the college’s strategic plan and the first student housing on campus.
The Modern College of Design was founded in 1983 and expanded its campus in 2018. The college has invested more than $7 million in expanding and renovating the campus since 2017 to accommodate growing enrollment, Barry said.
The development would house about 100 students and take two years to build, Barry said.