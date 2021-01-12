Kettering street work doubling to more than $2M this year

The asphalt resurfacing program does not include collector streets such as Marshall Road or thoroughfares like Stroop Road, he said.

Two neighborhoods — the Dayton Mutual Homes area near Woodman Drive and Research Boulevard and the Indianola plat south of East Dorothy Lane — are targeted for resurfacing this year, Bergstresser added.

Other projects going before council tonight, according to Kettering records, include:

•County Line Road widening from the intersection of Dorothy Lane to Vale Drive, $3.94 million.

•Marshall Road resurfacing from David Road to the Kettering border, $574,000.

•Donation Circle construction in Miami Valley Research Park, $400,000.

•Danube Court bridge, $100,000.

An Ohio Department of Transportation project to resurface a 1.5-mile section of Ohio 48 also set to go forward this year is being bid by the state, Bergstresser said.

The bid for the work from the Oakwood corporation line to East David Road came in at about $1.2 million, about $300,000 less than the city anticipated, he added.

The Ohio 48 — or Far Hill Avenue — project is expected to begin this spring and be completed in the early summer, Bergstresser said.

However, the County Line widening — which is projected to begin around the same time — may not be finished until 2021, he added.

County Line work “is going to have a significant impact on traffic,” especially for those with jobs at MVRP who use Interstate 675, Bergstresser said.

“So once that project starts we’re going to strongly advise people find a different route,” he added. “it will be open to traffic at all times. But we definitely can anticipate some traffic delays in that area once construction starts in the spring.”

SOURCE: City of Kettering