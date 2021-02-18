Kings Island announces 2021 schedule, including opening day

Kings Island this morning posted its operating calendar for the year.
The 364-acre amusement park at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason will officially open its gates to the general public on May 15. A Gold and Platinum season Passholder Preview weekend was previously announced for May 8 and 9, about a month later than its usual opening.
Soak City Water Park will open on Saturday, May 29, which is Memorial Day weekend. The complete Soak City Water Park calendar and hours will be announced soon, the park said.
All 2020 Season Passes will be honored during the 2021 season. Click here to view the 2021 operating calendar for the regional attraction.
Kings Island said it continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and is “actively working with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates.” Guests may refer to visitkingsisland.com for the latest updates on requirements, policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as those guidelines may be revised prior to opening day.
Seasonal employment opportunities are available, and Kings Island’s new hiring process helps applicants apply and interview virtually. Details are available at www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs.