Ohio ranks second in aerospace investment: Report

An architectural endering of the GE Aviation EPISCENTER on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive in Dayton.

The report stands as PwC’s annual look at the aerospace industry, ranking states by labor and business costs, infrastructure, economy, tax environment and other factors.

According to a pre-pandemic JobsOhio report last year, Ohio had 38,000 employees working for the private aerospace industry, with 540-plus aviation and aerospace firms

COVID-19, however, has dramatically altered the aerospace landscape. GE Aviation, for example, cut more than 5,000 jobs in the second quarter this year, as the pandemic stopped flights and idled planes.

The PwC report can be seen here.