Ohio ranks second in aerospace investment: Report

Ohio ranks second among the states for “aerospace attractiveness,” according to a just released report from PwC.
The report points to Ohio’s strengths as an investment destination “largely due to its attractive corporate tax structure; healthy economy; and strong industry presence,” said the report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, an international business consulting firm.
“Overall the report illustrates which countries and states are most attractive for aerospace companies in determining where to concentrate production in both the near- and long-term, especially as production volumes and supply chains are adjusted to mitigate risk for the impacts of COVID-19,” the report states.
Ohio’s ranking is up from last year.
Ohio ranked 8th in “aerospace attractiveness,” in 2019.
The report stands as PwC’s annual look at the aerospace industry, ranking states by labor and business costs, infrastructure, economy, tax environment and other factors.
According to a pre-pandemic JobsOhio report last year, Ohio had 38,000 employees working for the private aerospace industry, with 540-plus aviation and aerospace firms
COVID-19, however, has dramatically altered the aerospace landscape. GE Aviation, for example, cut more than 5,000 jobs in the second quarter this year, as the pandemic stopped flights and idled planes.
The PwC report can be seen here.