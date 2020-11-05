Levy passage allows for new Springboro fire station plans

The fire budget had been running at a $1.2 million a year deficit and reserve funds were expected to run out in 2022, according to Clearcreek Twp. Fiscal Officer Russell Carolus.

Agenbroad said the new money would also be used to hire more staff for the proposed northwest district station and a community paramedic position, as well as upgrade existing equipment and the existing three fire station buildings in the city and unincorporated township.

Agenbroad thanked residents for responding to the information campaign.

“They said resoundingly, ‘We will support you,’" he said.

Property owners in these two communities are already paying 4 mills in property tax for these services on three existing levies supporting the Clearcreek Fire District.

A new service would be provided by adding three community paramedics focused on response to non-emergency medical calls, which are about 70 percent of the calls the department receives, according to the fire district.

The levy is expected to carry the district for 15 years and help pay for improvements boosting the department’s rating with the Insurance Service Office. This should translate to lower insurance rates, especially for businesses, Agenbroad said.