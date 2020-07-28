Local hospitals ranked on U.S. News & World Report

Kettering Medical Center was ranked 11 in Ohio and has been recognized as a Best Hospital and as high performing for seven procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, and lung cancer surgery.

Sycamore Medical Center was also named as high performing for hip replacement procedures.

“Achieving these recognitions is an honor and an extension of the patient-centered care that we offer at Kettering Health Network,” Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer of Kettering Health Network, said in a statement.

Kettering Health Network also operates Grandview, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine.

For 2020-21, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester claimed the No. 1 spot on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital at No. 3.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings are among several systems aimed at letting people know the quality of care at hospitals. Other ratings come from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Star Ratings.

An article published Monday in the Journal of American Medical Association said hospital ratings can potentially provide useful information for patients if the ratings are clear and accurate and the methods used to generate the ratings are rigorous and transparent.

The authors said noted that Leapfrog, US News and CMS ratings and rankings for hospitals can contradict each other, and the visibility of hospital rankings and the desire to achieve and promote a high ranking in consumer-facing advertisements may prompt hospitals to invest in strategies to improve their rankings whether or not those strategies improve care delivery and outcomes.

The authors recommended several changes including shifting from ranking hospitals against each other to instead giving each hospital a rating, noting rankings can’t always differentiate between hospitals with higher quality care and hospitals that care for a healthier and wealthier population to begin with.