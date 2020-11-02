Local sub teacher and youth sports coach dies at 39

Basora said Phillips was a Wayne High School grad and avid supporter of the schools and their sports teams, always attending games and helping to create the Facebook fan pages for Wayne football and basketball.

Doug Wampler, pastor at Engage City Church, said in a Facebook post that Phillips worshiped there and ran the lights for church services. Wampler used the same word as Basora, calling Phillips a “selfless” person who put others first and always said yes when asked to help.