Local sub teacher and youth sports coach dies at 39

Denny Phillips, a substitute teacher in Huber Heights schools who also coached youth sports in that community, died unexpectedly Sunday, according to school district officials.
Phillips, 39, had been working as a daily substitute teacher at Valley Forge Elementary.
“He was a selfless educator who put his students before himself and looked forward to eventually becoming a full-time teacher,” Huber Heights Superintendent Mario Basora said in a letter to the community.
Basora said Phillips was a Wayne High School grad and avid supporter of the schools and their sports teams, always attending games and helping to create the Facebook fan pages for Wayne football and basketball.
Doug Wampler, pastor at Engage City Church, said in a Facebook post that Phillips worshiped there and ran the lights for church services. Wampler used the same word as Basora, calling Phillips a “selfless” person who put others first and always said yes when asked to help.
Many Huber Heights community members remembered him on social media, pointing to his kindness, humility, frequent smile and devotion to coaching kids, with one calling him “a staple of the community.”
Phillips is survived by his daughter Mikenley and his fiancee, Tammy Hurd-Spencer, among others, according to school officials.
“Denny was also a loved son, brother, uncle and friend,” Basora said. “Denny will be missed by many, including his students and fellow staff members at Huber Heights City Schools.”