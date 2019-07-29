dayton-daily-news logo
Greene County Fair: 5 things to know about the ‘oldest fair west of the Alleghenies’

The first Greene County Fair was held in and around the Courthouse in 1839. The fairgrounds moved several times to larger sites during the following decades to accommodate its growth.

By Lisa Powell
The 2021 fair runs Aug. 2-7.

The Greene County Fair, a week of carnival rides, harness racing, 4-H exhibitions and more, is about to get underway.

Here are five things to know about the historic fairgrounds:

1. On the move. The first Greene County Fair was held in and around the county's courthouse in 1839. The fairgrounds moved several times to larger sites during the following decades to accommodate its growth.

2. Double the fun. Two fairs were held in Greene County during 1884 as a result of a dispute over location. Residents of Jamestown believed the fair should be held on Xenia-Jamestown Pike, while Xenia residents felt the fair should be held closer to the county seat.

3. Historical significance. According to the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center website, the annual event held in Xenia is considered the oldest fair west of the Alleghenies.

4. Racing on Main Street. The early fairs were made up of plowing contests, vegetables and flowers, displays of products made on spinning wheels, and a horse race along Main Street.

5. Path of destruction. In 2000, a tornado destroyed 17 buildings and uprooted a number of large trees at the fairgrounds. The following year the fair opened with new steel buildings.

HOW TO GO

What: 2021 Greene County Fair

When: Aug. 2-7. The fair opens at 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event. Rides open at 4 p.m.

Where: 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia

Admission: Daily gate admission is $6. (Children 9 and under get in free with paying adult)

Fair Rides: Wristbands $18, Family Night Discount Wristband $14

More info: http://www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com/the-fair

