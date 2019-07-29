Greene County Fair: 5 things to know about the ‘oldest fair west of the Alleghenies’

Explore Greene County Fair begins Monday after taking year off

3. Historical significance. According to the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center website, the annual event held in Xenia is considered the oldest fair west of the Alleghenies.

4. Racing on Main Street. The early fairs were made up of plowing contests, vegetables and flowers, displays of products made on spinning wheels, and a horse race along Main Street.

9-21-00 -- Tornado damage at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

5. Path of destruction. In 2000, a tornado destroyed 17 buildings and uprooted a number of large trees at the fairgrounds. The following year the fair opened with new steel buildings.

HOW TO GO

What: 2021 Greene County Fair

When: Aug. 2-7. The fair opens at 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event. Rides open at 4 p.m.

Where: 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia

Admission: Daily gate admission is $6. (Children 9 and under get in free with paying adult)

Fair Rides: Wristbands $18, Family Night Discount Wristband $14

More info: http://www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com/the-fair