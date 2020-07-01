NEW DETAILS: Regal Cinemas and Cinépolis announce reopening dates in late August

“Cinemark opened an additional 10 theaters across the U.S. as a continuation of its test-and-learn phase, one of them being in North Canton – but that was the only theater in Ohio,” said Caitlin Piper, the Senior Public Relations Manager at Cinemark. “We have not yet announced individual reopening dates for the remainder of our theaters across the U.S.”

AMC Theatres, with locations in West Chester and Hamilton, have also delayed reopening plans. A specific date has yet to be announced.

Cinemark theaters delayed their July reopening plans. New opening dates for Dayton-area theaters have yet to be announced. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS FROM CINEMARK THEATERS

Several local smaller theaters have been back in business for weeks.

The Neon, Englewood Cinema and the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg have been open to the public for several weeks, showing new and old films.

Theaters are navigating staggered seating, new cleaning regimens and how to handle concessions in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines as they prepare to reopen.

Here’s a rundown of when theaters in the area plan to open and what to expect:

🎞️LOCAL INDEPENDENT THEATERS

The Neon — OPEN

130 E. 5th St., Dayton

(937) 222-7469

The Neon held its soft opening on Friday, June 26. Currently, the independent theater is premiering in-person showings of “Summerland,” “Gordon Lightfoot: Read My Mind,” “The Fight” and “Burnt Orange Heresy,” set to premiere on Aug. 7. The virtual cinema will also continue.

To ensure the safety of their guests, The Neon is requiring all employees and guests to wear masks except when eating in the auditorium. To streamline transactions, the entrance to the building has been moved to the patio doors to separate ticketing and food purchases. High-traffic surfaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes and floor markers have been added to assist with social distancing guidelines. Additionally, to help with social distancing, every other row in the auditoriums will be unavailable for seating. Though groups may sit together, three seats are required to be between each movie-going party.

Englewood Cinema — OPEN

320 National Road, Unit 21, Englewood

(937) 540-9533

What’s showing

Englewood Cinema will be showing “Trolls World Tour” and “The Rental” from now and through Aug. 6. The theater is also offering private viewings for $50 throughout the month of August.

Movies/Carryout Concessions 🍿

Englewood Cinema is now reopen for movies and carryout concessions on weekends. Get two large popcorns and two candies or drinks for $10, either by carryout or for those attending in-person showings.

Rentals

Private rentals are available. Guests can pick their own movie or the theater can provide one for you at your choice.

Plaza Theatre — OPEN

33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

(937) 247-5980

The Plaza Theatre is now open, with showings of old movies from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $5.

These are the movies being shown in the month of August:

“Steel Magnolias:” Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

“Escape From New York:” Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m.

“Dirty Dancing:” Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.

“Clue:” Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.

“Smokey & The Bandit:” Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

Changes that have been made include:

• The lobby doors will open 45 minutes prior to each showing to allow plenty of time to come in, get concessions and find a seat. The theater asks patrons to plan to arrive early to avoid a backup in the lobby at concessions.

• Staff and volunteers will have masks on, and will be wiping down surfaces on a regular basis. Due to the size of our lobby, they would certainly very much appreciate masks worn by audience members too. Once in the house, you can remove masks to enjoy popcorn and drinks.

• The house size will be limited to 100, which will allow for a safe distance between all parties, while still allowing people to sit close to those in the group. Customers should leave at least three seats between parties to allow a safe 6-foot distance. With the house capacity now limited, there will be plenty of room to keep the distance. It will still be open seating for regular movie showings.

How to help

The theater is still seeking donations that will continue to make up the difference in operation costs. Donations can be made by writing a check made out to The Plaza Theatre and mailing it to 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Click here to donate online here.

Little Art Theatre — OPEN

247 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

(937) 767-7671

Little Art Theatre reopened to the public on Friday, July 24. The theater will be showing “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,” though the showtimes have yet to be determined.

Going forward, the theater will be showing movies from Friday through Monday with 60 percent reduced seating capacity. Masks are required unless guests are eating or drinking in the auditorium. All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. High-touch surfaces and bathrooms will be cleaned frequently and auditorium seats will be sanitized between shows. Groups of two to four people may sit together and single patrons will have their own row.

🎞️NATIONAL CHAIN THEATERS

Cinemark (Huber Heights, Dayton South, The Greene, Piqua)

Opening date: Phased reopening underway nationally.

Originally, Cinemark theaters in the Miami Valley were originally scheduled to reopen on July 3 and July 17. However, Cinemark has delayed this phased reopening plan. The new opening dates for local theaters are still being determined.

Find a complete schedule for all Cinemark theater reopenings, organized by date and state, here.

What will be different: Upon reopening, top library hits will be shown at “welcome back” pricing ($5 for adults and $3 for children). Showtimes will be more staggered.

What they’re doing:

- Reduced seating capacity and advance ticket sales

- Frequently and thoroughly disinfecting “high-touch” areas

- Installation of plexiglass screens at the box office and concession stands

- Disinfecting seats each morning

- Requiring all employees to wear masks and encouraging customers

>> Closer look at Cinemark reopening plans

AMC Theaters (Hamilton, West Chester)

Opening dates: Yet to be determined.

What they’re doing:

- Reduced capacity

- Increased cleaning measures

- Social distancing markers and directions throughout theaters

- A simplified menu for quicker service

Regal Cinemas (Beavercreek)

Opening date: Aug. 21

What they’re doing:

- Seating capacity reduced to 50%

- Two empty seats between groups of patrons (and one in the instance of recliner seats)

- Contactless payment and advance ticket purchase through the Regal app

- Reduced concessions. Refills suspended.

- ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic “fogger” equipment.

- Floor markers to help with social distancing

- Employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks

More info: Website

Cinépolis (Austin Landing)

Opening date: Aug. 21

What will be different: The theater will be playing a combination of new films and treasured classics.

Safety measures:

- High-contact surfaces, including auditorium seating, will be cleaned and sanitized at least every 30 minutes. Sanitizing wipes will also be available upon request for patrons.

- Staff members will be required to wear masks and to wash their hands frequently throughout their shifts. Guests will also be required to wear a mask unless consuming food or drink.

- A new online booking feature has been instituted to allow for adequate spacing between parties sitting in the auditorium and signs and markers will be installed in the theater to encourage social distancing.

- Food and beverage menus are now accessible via a mobile device or disposable paper menus.

- Guests will now be purchasing their tickets online via the Cinépolis website or app. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time due to limited capacity.

More info: Website

Showcase Cinema de Lux (Springdale near Tri County Mall just off I-275 at the I-75 intersection)

Opening date: Now open

What will be different:

- All tickets will be $5 during initial reopening phase featuring older films.

- Reduced seating capacities

- Increased cleaning protocols

- Employee health screenings before each shift

- New air purifying system

- Employees and customers required to wear masks

- Concessions will be in covered containers

- Contactless payment options