Struggle, survival and strength: Dayton shares stories from year of terror

>> 100+ Daytonians of the Week: A shoutout to Daytonians who did something when the city needed them

Dayton-area residents were invited to the Dayton Metro Library a few weeks ago to tell stories related to the terrifying Memorial Day tornadoes, Oregon District mass shooting and community unifying events that included response to a KKK rally.

Dayton area resident shared stories of survival as part of the Dayton Strong Storytelling Sessions recorded at the Dayton Metro Library. Latesa Williamson, the Dayton poet and performer known as A Slate, of The WRITElife Village is pictures. She holds a book of poems written by children following the tornadoes. Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

They told podcast host Amelia Robinson and Dayton Daily News reporter Cornelius Frolik tales of courage, generosity and personal pain. Participants ranged from a video-game obsessed preteen who lost everything in the tornadoes to a football coach who rushed to pick his son up from the Oregon District after nine people were murdered.

Dayton area resident shared stories of survival as part of the Dayton Strong Storytelling Sessions recorded at the Dayton Metro Library. Thomas Alig is pictured. Alig's son, nieces an a nephew were in the Oregon District the night of the mass shooting that claimed nine lives. Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

This two-episode series is part of the Dayton Strong Storytelling Sessions.

Additional stories will be shared soon as part of a WHIO-TV special.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the WHIO Radio studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing and is sponsored by Premier Health.

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 64

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl on not having a clear ‘why,’ tears that wouldn’t stop, yoga for depression and police community relations

EPISODE 63

Tear gas and calls for change: reporters on covering George Floyd protests in Dayton

EPISODE 62

George Floyd killing sparks ‘courageous,’ often intense conversation about race and police in Dayton

EPISODE 61

Rajeev Venkayya, the Dayton-raised doctor who wrote the U.S. strategy against pandemic

EPISODE 60

EPISODE 59

>> Daughter on mom’s death to coronavirus: ‘It literally takes all prisoners … your organs, and your blood, and your faculties’

EPISODE 58

The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees

EPISODE 57

Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

EPISODE 56

Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions

EPISODE 55

Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her,” daughter of nursing home patient says.

EPISODE 54

[‘This not a drill.’ Reporter Laura Bischoff explains dramatic steps Gov. Mike DeWine just took against coronavirus in Ohio]Edit Info

EPISODE 53

Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

EPISODE 52

The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine

EPISODE 51

Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class

EPISODE 50

‘This is my home, these are my people.’ Cloudy with a Chance of What Happened podcast with McCall Vrydaghs & Kirstie Zontini

EPISODE 49

Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 48

Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 47

Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

EPISODE 46

Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

EPISODE 45

Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton