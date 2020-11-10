Man shot, hits apartment with SUV in Harrison Twp., two units unlivable

The incident was initially reported as a man passed out in the front of vehicle around 12:56 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers. However, crews on the scene later realized the man had been shot.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that an incident around 1 p.m. resulted in a man being shot. He reportedly got into his vehicle and started to drive before he crashed into an apartment building, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.