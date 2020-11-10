Man shot, hits apartment with SUV in Harrison Twp., two units unlivable

A man is injured after he was shot and drove into an apartment on Palisades Drive in Harrison Twp. Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was initially reported as a man passed out in the front of vehicle around 12:56 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers. However, crews on the scene later realized the man had been shot.
Initial reports from the scene indicated that an incident around 1 p.m. resulted in a man being shot. He reportedly got into his vehicle and started to drive before he crashed into an apartment building, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.
Streck said there is a person of interest in custody and she is being cooperative. The nature of the altercation is still unclear, Streck said. The victim suffered serious injuries, though his current condition is unknown.
Two apartments in the building are unlivable due to the damage, Streck said, though no injuries were reported in the apartment. At least two families have been displaced and Harrison Twp. Fire Department crews had to free some people who were trapped by the damage.
“When you have a vehicle into a building, it’s always a very scary call until you get there,” Streck said. “People were upstairs, which did assist them in being uninjured.”