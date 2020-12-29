Man indicted after rape, robbery at knifepoint in Harrison Twp.

Kartrell William McMurty, 23, has been indicted for four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping for sexual activity, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping, Mat Heck Jr., Montgomery County prosecuting attorney reported in a release.

A woman went to an apartment Nov. 13 on Northcutt Place in Harrison Twp. where McMurtry invited her inside. That’s when prosecutors say he raped her at knifepoint and took her jacket and cellphone before she fled the apartment and called 911.