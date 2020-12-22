Man killed after truck crashes into pole, tree in Preble County

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on state Route 503 south of Gratis Jacksonburg Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Spencer, of West Elkton, was driving a 2016 GMC pickup truck south on state Route 503 when the truck went off the right side of the road. Spencer over-corrected, causing the truck to go off the left side of road and then hit a pole and tree, according to the sheriff’s office.