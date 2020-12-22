Man killed after truck crashes into pole, tree in Preble County

A 35-year-old man died after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and tree in Preble County Monday.
The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on state Route 503 south of Gratis Jacksonburg Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Chase Spencer, of West Elkton, was driving a 2016 GMC pickup truck south on state Route 503 when the truck went off the right side of the road. Spencer over-corrected, causing the truck to go off the left side of road and then hit a pole and tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy today.
He was the only occupant in the truck at the time of the crash.
Gratis EMS, Gratis Fire Department and West Elkton Gratis Twp. Fire Department responded to the crash.
Deputies and the Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.