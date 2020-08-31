Man killed in Friday night crash in Dayton

A 74-year-old Dayton man died following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night.
Ronald Black died from blunt force injury, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. His death was ruled an accident.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the incident.
The crash was reported at West Third and South Kilmer streets around 10:11 p.m., according to a crash report.
A 1999 Ford F-150 was traveling north on South Kilmer Street when it failed to stop at West Third Street and hit a 2007 Jeep Commander, the report read.
The impact sent the Jeep, which was driven by Black, into two Dayton Power & Light poles. Black was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.
The driver of the Ford has suspected minor injuries and was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the report.
There were no passengers reported in either vehicle.