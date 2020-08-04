Life-threatening injuries reported after bicyclist hit on state Route 4 in Dayton

A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle on state Route 4 near Webster Street in Dayton.
State Route 4 north is closed and traffic is being routed off at the Troy and Valley streets exit.
The bicyclist was riding on the side the road when he was hit, said Dayton police. The impact threw him off the bike and in front of the vehicle, which police believe was going 60 miles per hour at the time. The vehicle reportedly sustained significant damage.
A crash reconstruction team is also at the scene as police continue to investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.