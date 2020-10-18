Miami County considers increasing grants to businesses, nonprofits

Development Director Rich Osgood shared the list of applications with commissioners.

Several applications included eligible reimbursement amounts exceeding the $10,000 cap initially set by commissioners, he said. “We are back before you to see if we can increase the cap or an overall budget amount to award more dollars to the applicants,” Osgood said.

The average reimbursement sought was $25,000, he said. The commissioners initially approved $250,000 for grants.

So far, nonprofit programs across the county applied for nearly $370,000, with more requests under review. Businesses had submitted more than $141,600 in requests.

The original request deadline was Sept. 18, but requests have continued to be filed, said Dan Suerdieck, county manager of planning and zoning.

If the commissioners decide to increase the cap on individual grants, applicants can be notified of the change and work with them on eligible items, Suerdieck said.

Commissioners Greg Simmons and Ted Mercer said they had no issues with approving the grants for those eligible and for expanding the cap. Mercer, however, said he wants to make sure those who might be eligible are aware of the program which has been publicized on the county website and by other means.

“I want to give out the money …. But there might be a bunch of businesses and nonprofits that are not aware this is out there,” Mercer said.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said he wanted to contact the Miami County Fair Board to discuss if it might be eligible for some of the money because of the limited activities allowed for this August’s fair.

“They lost a lot of money this year. I feel like that is something we need to be looking at,” Simmons said of the fair board.

Other organization had also inquired about possible money but have not yet applied, the commissioners were told. They were supportive of a possible second round of grants once the first round is finalized.

“We want to help as many businesses and nonprofits as we can. This has been a tough year for everyone. This is one way for them to keep their head above water in the business world,” Mercer said.

