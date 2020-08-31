Miami County adding extra deputies during Labor Day holiday patrols

Miami County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies working throughout the Labor Day holiday, resulting in 99 hours of overtime.
The additional deputies are being funded by a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services and will cover the overtime and some fuel costs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Extra enforcement has already begun with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the area’s roads. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is one of thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country participating in the Driver Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign, which lasts through Sept. 7.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration organizes the campaign with a focus on using high-visibility enforcement with increased public awareness, according to the sheriff’s office.
In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, resulting in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.