Miami County adding extra deputies during Labor Day holiday patrols

The additional deputies are being funded by a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services and will cover the overtime and some fuel costs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Extra enforcement has already begun with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the area’s roads. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is one of thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country participating in the Driver Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign, which lasts through Sept. 7.