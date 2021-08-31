Miami U. to require vaccination for students, staff

To claim an exclusion for reasons of conscience, or a religious belief, individuals must complete documentation affirming a sincerely held belief, acknowledging the risk of serious illness and agreeing to comply with health and safety requirements to best protect the community and themselves—including testing—for unvaccinated individuals, the release said.

A deferral may be granted for pregnancy or nursing or for those who have had COVID-19 within 90 days preceding Oct. 25.

Employees who choose not to be vaccinated and who do not receive an exemption or deferral may face university disciplinary action, the statement read.

The university reportedly began seeking input from the campus community about a vaccine mandate and met with faculty, staff and students once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23. The feedback as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, helped determine the policy, according to the university.

Free vaccines are available to the MU community at the Armstrong Student Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Students and employees, as well as spouses and dependents ages 12 and older, can also get vaccinated for free through the university’s Health Services on the Oxford campus at 500 Harris Drive. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 513-529-3000.

