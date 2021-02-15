Miami Valley Hospital makes list of top hospitals

”They were exhausted but they came in every day to do their job and they did it well and this is a tribute to the great care that they provide and continue to provide throughout 2020, prior to 2020, and going forward,” Uhl said.

Miami Valley Hospital, which is part of Dayton-based Premier Health, has 970 licensed beds. The award includes its additional sites, Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

For the 2021 award, Healthgrades analyzed the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide from fiscal years 2017 to 2019, looking across 32 conditions and procedures, including heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, and stroke.

Hospitals cannot opt in or out of the rankings, though hospitals that are highly rated providers have to first license Healthgrades’ ratings and trademarks so they can use them in marketing promotions.

Healthgrades is among several organizations that publish regular lists ranking and evaluating hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group maintains an online tool, hospitalsafetygrade.org, where hospitals are scored based on areas like infection rates, practices to prevent errors and problems with surgery. Leapfrog uses a mix of self-reported data and data that hospitals reported to regulators.

Medicare.gov also has online search tools, where people can use Medicare.gov to compare different facilities based on a wide range of measures such as complication rates, patient satisfaction surveys and whether medical imaging is recommended appropriately.

There are also annual rankings published in US News and World Report for hospitals overall and for specific specialties.

An article published July 2020 in the Journal of the American Medical Association said hospital ratings can potentially provide useful information for patients if the ratings are clear and accurate and the methods used to generate the ratings are rigorous and transparent.

The authors said noted that Leapfrog, US News and CMS ratings and rankings can have conflicting information which “may lead hospitals and health systems to misdirect resources toward improving rankings on a particular measure and potentially miss opportunities to improve health and health care delivery.”

The authors recommended several changes including shifting from ranking hospitals against each other to instead giving each hospital a rating, noting rankings can’t always differentiate between hospitals with higher quality care and hospitals that care for a healthier and wealthier population to begin with.