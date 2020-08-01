Miami Valley League joins GWOC with decision to play conference-only schedule

“The Miami Valley League (MVL) Superintendents met today to discuss the current status of fall interscholastic athletics,” the league announced Friday. “Given that the current COVID-19 pandemic is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, it was decided that it is in our collective best interest to compete among MVL schools only during the regular season. This decision will allow membership to implement protocols and guidelines for all member schools to follow and allow for a more controlled environment for the student athletes to safely return to competition. Decisions like this are never easy but this gives our students the best opportunity to have a season, given the mandates that must be met and the uncharacteristic times we face.”

Explore Schools wait for guidance from governor

The Miami Valley League includes Butler, Piqua, Greenville, Tippecanoe, Troy, Fairborn, Sidney, Stebbins, West Carrollton and Xenia.