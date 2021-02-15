Moraine police to get first body-worn cameras, in-car camera systems

The devices will be ordered soon and delivery likely will take at least 12 weeks, Richardson said.

“WatchGuard is one of the only companies that has an integrated car system and body camera system that all kind of work seamlessly together,” he said.

Moraine police did not add cameras years ago because of citizen privacy concerns, he previously told this news outlet in 2019. But, Richardson said when the Ohio legislature voted to approve a bill that year limiting when body camera footage could be released to the public, he began to explore adding the technology.

Moraine is one of numerous area departments adding body-worn cameras. The devices were approved for purchase in recent months by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, plus Dayton, Kettering and Clayton police departments.

Law enforcement agencies using the devices include, but are not limited to, Beavercreek, Englewood, Huber Heights, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Tipp City, Trotwood, Xenia and Vandalia, records show.

Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this month that he wants to create a $10 million grant program to help law enforcement agencies equip police officers with body cameras, as well as manage video storage and public records requests for the footage.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ohio law exempts from disclosure body camera footage that captures:

• An act of severe violence against a person, unless the violence was done by a peace officer or the injured person’s consent is obtained;

• Personal information about someone who is not arrested, ticketed, charged or issued a warning by police;

• The interior of a residence or private business, unless it is the site of an adversarial encounter with, or a use of force by, a police officer.