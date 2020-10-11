More small businesses in Greene County can get $500K in coronavirus relief

Greene County commissioners set aside $500,000 for the small business program, leaving $2 million to be used to offset the cost of Greene County response to the pandemic, the county said.

Commissioners approved the additional $500,000 because funds had run out and 31 more businesses have applied for funding, said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. Those businesses will have about $500,000 available to them, Huddleson said.

Since the program started accepting applications Aug. 1, the county has awarded grants to nearly 70 Greene County businesses.

One of those businesses is the Flower Stop in Xenia. Owner Heidi Hilderbrandt said her business got the grant in mid-September.

“It took a little bit of my worry away,” Hilderbrandt said. “It definitely did help compensate for lost income. We had no weddings, no prom, no big events back when everything first shut down. Florists across the country are having a hard time right now.”

Hilderbrandt said she used the grant to help pay overhead expenses, like her rent. The Flower Stop didn’t receive any other aide or grants, aside from the building owner waiving one month of rent, she said.

“I am just so appreciative for the resources that allowed the county to help local businesses,” Hilderbrandt said.

Miami Twp., Sugarcreek Twp. and Xenia Twp. all have also pledged additional funds to the county to be dedicated towards a small business in each of those communities.

Businesses can apply to be reimbursed for up to $10,000 in coronavirus-related costs, like sanitizing or personal protective equipment. Businesses must also have 50 of fewer employees, be a for-profit entity, have a physical storefront and be current on all federal, state and local taxes. Adult entertainment establishments, banks or credit unions, non-profits and dispensaries are not eligible for the small business grants.

Applications for this program will be accepted until funds are depleted or until Oct. 30.