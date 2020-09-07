X

Motorcyclist dies after suffering serious injuries in crash last week

By Kristen Spicker

A 21-year-old Dayton motorcyclist died Sunday after being seriously injured in a crash last week on South Smithville Road.

Philip Humerick’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 31, a 2008 Mazda CX-9 going south on South Smithville Road tried to turn left on Reading Road, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The SUV collided with a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 driven by Humerick.

Humerick was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

