X

Snow totals: How much did your community get?

Snow blanketed Butler County causing slick roads and school closings. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Snow blanketed Butler County causing slick roads and school closings. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 45 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Miami Valley was topped off with a fresh layer of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with most communities reporting around an inch.

Earlier this week, the region transformed into a winter wonderland after as much as 9 inches of snow fell in less than a day.

ExploreCold, breezy today after overnight snow; Bitter cold this weekend

The Miami Valley might not be in the clear yet either. According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of more snowfall Saturday. The snow is forecasted to start just before dawn and to taper off throughout the evening. However, it is not yet clear how much snow is expected or what areas will see the bulk of it.

Below is how much snow fell in each community by county, as reported to the NWS:

Darke County

  • Bradford, 0.8 inches reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday

Logan County

  • Huntsville, 1 inch reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Lakeview, 0.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
ExplorePHOTOS: Snow falling, brutally-cold temps on the way

Miami County

  • Tipp City, 1.7 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday

Montgomery County

  • Union, 1.6 inches reported at 8:16 a.m. Thursday

Preble County

  • Eaton, 1.4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
ExploreMultiple crashes reported on area highways after more snow falls on the Miami Valley

Warren County

  • Clarksville, 1 inches reported at 6 a.m. Thursday
  • Lebanon, 1.3 inches reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Loveland, 1.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Springboro, 0.8 inches reported at 7 a.m. Thursday
  • South Lebanon, 1 inch reported at 8 p.m. Thursday

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.