National grocery chain reopening renovated Centerville site Friday

The store will feature an improved layout, and an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, ALDI said.

The store also will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to the company.

The Centerville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hours for Tuesday and Thursday will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow venerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to ALDI.