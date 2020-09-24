National grocery chain reopening renovated Centerville site Friday

CENTERVILLE – Grocery retailer ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Wilmington Pike store Friday.
The 9 a.m. reopening is among two in Ohio ALDI plans at its 19 locations in 10 states, according to its website.
The Centerville business at 6250 Wilmington is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide.
Located south of Interstate 675, the store caters primarily to Centerville, Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Twp. residents, officials said.
The local site will offer a “streamlined shopping experience” with both in-store buying and curbside grocery pickup, according to the company.
The store will feature an improved layout, and an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, ALDI said.
The store also will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to the company.
The Centerville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hours for Tuesday and Thursday will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow venerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to ALDI.