New Centerville school buses, trucks for business aided by Ohio clean air funds

Other Dayton-area award recipients are:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

•Cohen Transport Inc., $179,875 for 25% of the cost to replace five model year 1996-2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with five new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks.

WARREN COUNTY

•G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc., $729,377 for 25% of the cost to replace 30 model year 1996-2009 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks with 30 new Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks; and $254,000 for 25 percent of the cost to replace nine model year 2003-2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with nine new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks.

•Independent Development Corp., $232,435 for 25% of the cost to replace eight model year 1999-2008 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with eight new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks.

•John R. Jurgensen Co., $23,992 for 25% of the cost to replace one model year 2000 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck with a new Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck; and $91,634 for 25% of the cost to replace three model year 2000-2002 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with three new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks.

•MC Trucking, LLC, $223,144 for 25% of the cost to replace seven model years 2004 and 2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with seven new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks.

•Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, $1,192,657 for 15% of the cost to replace 15 model year 2006-2009 diesel-powered transit buses with 15 new diesel-powered transit buses.

The OEPA said the grants are funded from money allocated to Ohio from the settlement of an enforcement action taken against Volkswagen and its affiliated companies by U.S. EPA and the state of California for violations under the Clean Air Act.