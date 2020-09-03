X

NEW: Dayton International secures $586K in CARES dollars

Travelers trickle into the Dayton International Airport in October 2016. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News | 39 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

Dayton International Airport has received $ 586,487 in a new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant, the government said Thursday.

In all, the FAA awarded $2.7 million in federal relief grants to Ohio airports struggling through one of the worst eras for American aviation.

In April, the FAA awarded Northeast Ohio airports more than $46.5 million in federal grants. And in addition, 28 Ohio airports received more than $42.1 million in federal grants. There were additional grants in May, June and July, as well.

The grants come from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in late March.

“A functioning and effective aviation industry is critical to our U.S. economy. During this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel has significantly changed, thus leaving the aviation industry in a tough economic position,” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in a release Thursday. “I’m pleased to see this CARES Act rescue money helping this industry so these airports can continue to serve Ohio, and beyond this assistance, I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”

The following airports received grants in these amounts, according to Portman’s office.

Hardin County Airport Authority  $ 7,838

Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority  $ 23,200

Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority  $ 33,490

Morrow County Airport Authority  $ 8,265

Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority  $ 984,105

Akron Fulton International  $ 373,293

Geauga County Airport Authority $ 9,051

Licking County Regional Airport Authority  $ 11,037

Wood County Regional Airport Authority   $ 170,000

Harry Clever Field  $ 19,386

Cuyahoga County  $ 561,095

