NEW DETAILS: Kettering schools survey showed 67% of parents favored in-person classes

KETTERING — More than two-thirds of parents responding to a Kettering schools survey favored students returning in-person to classes.
But that survey was taken before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s designated Montgomery County a red alert level 3 public health emergency and local public health officials recommended virtual learning, according to the school district.
DeWine’s designation for the county and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County’s advice were strong factors in the board of education’s unanimous decision Friday to start the school year with remote classes, officials said.
Survey results showed 74.28% of parents of high students wanted face-to-face instruction, while ratios for those of middle school students (71.85%) and elementary students (67.56%) were slightly smaller, according to the district.
After DeWine’s designation change for the county and PHDMC’s recommendation, some parents switched their preference to remote learning, but those figures are not available, according to the district.