New owner buys newly constructed area Starbucks for $2.4 million

The Starbucks is at 7720 Old Troy Pike, sold by JSR Huber Heights LLC to 7720 Old Troy Pike LLC. A Raj Patel signed the state incorporation papers for the purchasing limited liability company late last year.

The location was once home to the Dayton-area’s first Cadillac Jack’s restaurant, which opened in 1995. By February 2019, the last Cadillac Jack’s still operating, at 1156 Kauffman Ave. in Fairborn, shut its doors permanently.