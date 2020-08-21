X

NEWS DETAILS: Centerville reopens golf course restaurant after coronavirus shutdown

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has reopened its restaurant after a te,mporary shut down due to COVID-19. FILE
The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has reopened its restaurant after a te,mporary shut down due to COVID-19. FILE

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE/STAFF

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE/STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE - The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has reopened its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clubhouse Grill today became open to the public again after closing earlier this month, according to website for the golf course operated by the city of Centerville.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: How Stein Mart plans to close Kettering, other stores in business shut down

Staff at the golf shop confirmed the reopening. The restaurant staff employee who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked at the Aug. 2 and was quarantined for 14 days, the city said earlier.

The restaurant closed as a precaution, according to the city, and crews planned to “thoroughly sanitize the clubhouse.”

ExploreEARLIER: Legionella bacteria found in Oakwood school’s water supply

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.