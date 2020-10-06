Oakwood starts inclusion group aimed at ‘diverse and welcoming environment’

Oakwood Inclusion Coalition’s mission is “to study, promote, and celebrate an inclusive, equitable, diverse and welcoming environment and community for everyone who lives, works, visits, or passes through Oakwood,” according to the city.

The citizen-driven group consists of government, school, and library officials, private citizens, faith, ethnic and cultural leaders, and representatives from the business and media communities in the Oakwood area and beyond, the city said in a release announcing the coalition.