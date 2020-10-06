Oakwood starts inclusion group aimed at ‘diverse and welcoming environment’

OAKWOOD – A coalition focused on inclusivity and diversity is being established in the city.
Oakwood Inclusion Coalition’s mission is “to study, promote, and celebrate an inclusive, equitable, diverse and welcoming environment and community for everyone who lives, works, visits, or passes through Oakwood,” according to the city.
The citizen-driven group consists of government, school, and library officials, private citizens, faith, ethnic and cultural leaders, and representatives from the business and media communities in the Oakwood area and beyond, the city said in a release announcing the coalition.
Oakwood City Council adopted a resolution endorsing the group at its Monday night meeting. Similar measures will be presented to the Oakwood City School District Board of Education and to the Wright Memorial Public Library Board later this month, the city said.
A report last year indicated the city’s safety department stops and tickets black drivers at a much higher percentage than they represent in Oakwood.
The city the report’s data analysis is “seriously flawed.”
Oakwood was among dozens of communities in the Dayton area this year where Black Lives Matter held rallies. The events followed the May death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Citizens interested in these volunteer positions should contact Wright Library Director Kristi Hale at (937) 250-6824 or hale@wrightlibrary.org