Officer injured, highway closed after vehicle hits cruiser on I-75 in Dayton

The highway is closed after a crash that injured an officer who was on the scene of another crash on northbound Interstate 75 before Stanley Avenue.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, northbound I-75 is closed at state Route 4, and the Main Street ramps are closed.
At 6:33 p.m., dispatchers said they received a report of a semi truck with a trailer crashing on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.
The Ohio Department of Transportation map shows that one lane of the highway is closed in that area due to road construction.
Records said that the officer was on the scene of the crash when the cruiser was rear-ended shortly after 10 p.m. The officer sustained minor injuries, and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
