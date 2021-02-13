X

One found dead in truck after shooting on Jerome Avenue

Local News
By Micah Karr

One person is dead after a shooting on Jerome Avenue, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office reported. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunfire at 2:49 p.m. and reported seeing a black truck with the back window broken. The caller was concerned that someone had been shot, Montgomery County Dispatchers reported. The victim was reportedly found in the truck.

Initially, an ambulance responded to the incident, but did not remove any victims. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office reported they did respond to the scene.

The victim’s identity was not yet available. Montgomery County dispatchers did not share any suspect information at this time.

