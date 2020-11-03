One kilogram of heroin seized, one arrested in drug trafficking investigation

One kilogram of heroin was seized following a short-term drug trafficking investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. One man was arrested and identified as the one responsible for transporting heroin.
The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested Jose Carrillo-Rosas, 33, after authorities gathered evidence that he was involved in a drug trafficking organization from Chicago. The organization was responsible for supplying a large quantity of heroin to Dayton, the release said.
Heroin is one of the most destructive drugs being sold in our community," said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our task force did an outstanding job—our community is safer as a result.”
The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.