One kilogram of heroin seized, one arrested in drug trafficking investigation

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested Jose Carrillo-Rosas, 33, after authorities gathered evidence that he was involved in a drug trafficking organization from Chicago. The organization was responsible for supplying a large quantity of heroin to Dayton, the release said.

Heroin is one of the most destructive drugs being sold in our community," said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our task force did an outstanding job—our community is safer as a result.”