OneFifteen apartments near opening, brings on facility operator

OneFifteen, launched by Google life sciences affiliate Verily, has been building a campus in Dayton near the former Elizabeth Place campus, and announced Friday that the company has a contract with RI International to manage the day to day operations of OneFifteen Living including program development, staff recruitment, clinical supervision, and referral programs.

OneFifteen Living will be a three-story, 29-unit building in the Carillon neighborhood of Dayton, designed as a safe place for patients of OneFifteen to live while working on recovery. The group held a ribbon cutting ceremony in September.