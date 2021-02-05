X

OneFifteen apartments near opening, brings on facility operator

OneFifteen Living, an apartment complex that is part of the addiction treatment and recovery center OneFifteen, celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The new 26,300-square-foot building has 29 double-occupancy rooms with separate living spaces for men and women, group kitchens, a fitness center, meditation room, coffee bar and rooms for individual and group therapy. Outdoor space is still being developed. “OneFifteen Living will give people a safe place to live while they continue their journey of recovery,” said President and CEO Marti Taylor. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Sober living apartments in Dayton are projected to open the end of March as part of OneFifteen’s addiction treatment and recovery campus.

OneFifteen, launched by Google life sciences affiliate Verily, has been building a campus in Dayton near the former Elizabeth Place campus, and announced Friday that the company has a contract with RI International to manage the day to day operations of OneFifteen Living including program development, staff recruitment, clinical supervision, and referral programs.

OneFifteen Living will be a three-story, 29-unit building in the Carillon neighborhood of Dayton, designed as a safe place for patients of OneFifteen to live while working on recovery. The group held a ribbon cutting ceremony in September.

Residents of OneFifteen Living will continue treatment services on the OneFifteen campus while also doing workforce development programs, educational opportunities, and other services.

“This type of housing and low intensity medical management for people in recovery is a critical need in the Miami Valley,” OneFifteen President and CEO Marti Taylor said in a statement. “When it is safe to do so, we will be able to provide short-term housing for 58 people inside OneFifteen Living. That will be a great day for Dayton.”

Separately, a proposal by the Dayton addiction treatment provider is among the first in the state to be approved by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office for a process that will allow it to seek state funding.

OneFifteen’s recovery project seeks to use $9.1 million over a three-year period to improve access to care, reduce the time individuals spend in jail, help people stay in long-term recovery, reduce emergency department visits for overdoses and support long-term employment.

