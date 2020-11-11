Police: Drugs connected to Dayton homicide, weapons recovered

“We had a female who reported being shot at,” Hall said. “She had fled the location. Officers and eventually detectives met up with her and started canvassing the neighbor to locate where this crime had occurred.”

Thought her vehicle was hit multiple times, the woman herself was not shot. While fleeing for her life, Hall said the woman hit multiple parked cars.

As officers and detectives continued their investigation, they learned the shooting took place on Bish Avenue.

“Officers and detectives made entry to see if any other victims or people were in need of help,” Hall said. “Inside we did locate an adult male later identified as Robert Brown deceased inside.”

There was no one else in the house, which was locked and require police and fire crews to kick in the door before they could enter.

The shooting occurred inside the house, but the person who shot at the woman and her vehicle was outside, Hall said. It is not clear if the same person was responsible.

Brown was not living at the home on Bish Avenue. Hall said the incident was not thought to be a break in.

He declined to confirm or deny if Brown fired any shots during the incident of if gunfire was exchanged.

Hall said the investigation is “delicate” at this point and the police are still have questions that they need answered.

He urged anyone with information to contact Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

“The community’s involvement in these investigations is crucial,” Hall said. “The police do not get the truth by themselves. It requires that participation.”