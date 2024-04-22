Police: Scam, financial issues factor in 74-year-old suspect’s armed robbery

BreakingNews
A 74-year-old Hamilton woman with no criminal history was arrested at her Parrish Avenue home Friday just hours after allegedly robbing a credit union at gunpoint.

Ann Mayers is charged with aggravated robbery, including use of a gun, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She is accused of entering the AurGroup Credit Union on Creekside Drive in Fairfield Twp. about 1:30 p.m., displaying a handgun and demanding money, according to Fairfield Twp. police.

After posting security video photos of the suspect, detectives identified Mayers as the suspect. She was found at her home along with the silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra she allegedly was driving during the robbery. Detectives found evidence including a handgun from the car.

Detective Brandon McCroskey said Mayers admitted to the robbery and told them where to find the gun. She has no known criminal history,

McCroskey said Mayers had financial issues and after talking with family, she may have been scammed out of “a lot of money.”

Mayers was booked into the Butler County Jail and scheduled for video arrangement Monday.

