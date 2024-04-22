Police: Scam, financial issues factor in 74-year-old suspect’s armed robbery

After posting security video photos of the suspect, detectives identified Mayers as the suspect. She was found at her home along with the silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra she allegedly was driving during the robbery. Detectives found evidence including a handgun from the car.

Detective Brandon McCroskey said Mayers admitted to the robbery and told them where to find the gun. She has no known criminal history,

McCroskey said Mayers had financial issues and after talking with family, she may have been scammed out of “a lot of money.”

Mayers was booked into the Butler County Jail and scheduled for video arrangement Monday.