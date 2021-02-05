Priest resigns from St. Peter in Huber Heights following texting allegation

A Huber Heights priest who was placed on a leave of absence on Jan. 11 has now resigned, according to at statement from St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights.
Father Anthony Cutcher was allegedly “texting a minor in a manner that was inconsistent with the requirements of the Decree on Child Protection,” a Jan. 15 letter from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati says.
“The school continues to be a safe environment for the Catholic education of our students,” the release said. “Our focus on maintaining a safe environment will not be compromised.”
The Cincinnati Archdiocese reported the incident to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in January.
Greg R. Flannagan, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, said that the office is not investigating Cutcher. Three police departments, including the Huber Heights Police Department, also told the Dayton Daily News in January they were not involved in any investigation into Cutcher.
“At this time, we have no information that would support the opening of a criminal investigation,” Flannagan said.
Cutcher was formerly pastor of Pastoral Region XII, including St. Peter, Our Lady of the Rosary, Holy Cross and St. Adalbert Parishes.
A new pastor will be named in July, according to the press release. Until that time, Father John Tonkin, Dean of the Dayton North Deanery, will continue as Parochial Administrator of Pastoral Region XII.
St Peter school is also mourning the death of its former principal, Ron Albino, who died in January.