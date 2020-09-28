Ransomware attack hits Moraine company’s national operations

Tyler said further that “all information available to us continues to indicate that this incident was directed at Tyler’s internal corporate environment and not the separate environment where we host client systems.”

In early 2019, publicly traded Tyler (NYSE: TYL) announced an expansion at its Moraine operation, adding 200 new employees, with an additional 45,000 square feet of space, bringing the total square footage used in the building off Dryden Road to 85,000.

The local growth was focused on Tyler’s Appraisal & Tax Division, which is based in Moraine.

Questions were sent to a representative of the company. A message was also left for Jan Kelly, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The New York Times, in a story over the weekend, noted that Russian operators are behind “many” ransomware attacks.

“With only 37 days before the election, federal investigators still do not have a clear picture of whether the ransomware attacks clobbering American networks are purely criminal acts, seeking a quick payday, or Trojan horses for more nefarious Russian interference," the Times said.