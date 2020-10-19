Records: 911 caller drives Dayton shooting victim to fire station

A 911 caller drove his friend who had just been shot to a Dayton fire station for help Saturday night.
The man told dispatchers that he went to the fire station at Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue to get immediate attention.
The victim, 24-year-old Marlon Lewis, of Dayton, reportedly died later at Miami Valley Hospital.
“Ma’am my friend just got shot,” the caller said. “I’m about to pull up to the fire station on Third Street. He’s not responding. I don’t where he got shot. I don’t know if he’s OK or not.”
The man said he was inside a house in the 500 block of Whitmore Avenue when the shooting took place.
“All I heard was gunshots,” he said. “I took cover and then I came outside and he was on the ground shot.”
The caller told dispatchers that he didn’t see the shooter, but was told they were in a white Nissan.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story as details are available.