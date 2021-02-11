U.S. 40 road widening work underway near Dayton airport

Springtime work will include the installation of temporary pavement on the south side of U.S. 40 between Dog Leg and Peters Pike. This will allow for road widening, pavement reconstruction and water line and storm sewer improvements on the north side of National within the project area.

And Glotfelter expects some ramp closures as the project progresses.

“In an effort to reduce the cost of the project while minimizing the impact to the public, we are considering a temporary closure of several ramps within the project area,” she said.

The ramp from southbound Terminal Road to National Road and the ramp from National to northbound Terminal are expected to be closed for about two months this summer. A detour will be put into place and marked with signage.

When it’s all done, the result should be a new, continuous five-lane section of U.S. 40 from just west of Union Airpark Boulevard to Airport Access Road, with two through lanes in each direction and a center left turn lane.

Motorists may also expect tapering of the roadway from Union Airpark back to two lanes to the west, with a reconstruction of Airport Access Road to meet “modern design standards and improve the interchange’s safety, the TID said.