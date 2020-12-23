Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Fairborn

Jason and Stephanie Kingsolver, of Xenia, dressed themselves and their two youngest daughters, Megan Kingsolver and Marissa Kingsolver, up as Santa, Mrs. Claus and two elves, and drove around Fairborn, handing out candy canes and certificates so kids knew they were on the nice list.

Stephanie Kingsolver said the idea came out of an idea her husband had over the weekend. She has a bright red convertible but usually doesn’t drive it in the winter because of the cold.